Oak Ridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Five9 worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 38.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 550,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,255,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,146. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $198.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $883,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the sale, the executive now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,756,695.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.