Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,333 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Fortinet by 395.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after buying an additional 4,433,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,055 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.61. 1,227,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,353,133. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.10.

Insider Activity

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

