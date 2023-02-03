Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $415.77. 161,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.89. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $429.46. The company has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

