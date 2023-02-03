Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.86 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,509 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of YETI worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in YETI by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after purchasing an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in YETI by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after purchasing an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:YETI traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 89,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,676. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. On average, research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen downgraded YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on YETI to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on YETI to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

