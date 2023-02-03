Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.28 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens decreased their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.09.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $412.29. 173,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.98 and its 200-day moving average is $336.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $488.75.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

