Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.57. The company had a trading volume of 239,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,244,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.67. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $143.57. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total value of $947,170.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.68, for a total transaction of $947,170.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,831 shares of company stock worth $10,828,675 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.