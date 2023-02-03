Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,650 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,799,310 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $418,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perficient by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,099 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $101,143,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 925,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $60,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,710 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

PRFT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. 8,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,796. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Several analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Perficient from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

