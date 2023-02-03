Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Lattice Semiconductor makes up approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,007.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,368,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,065 shares of company stock worth $5,666,997 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,767. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

