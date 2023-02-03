Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor accounts for about 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 843,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 153,985 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 53.0% in the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,007.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $583,066.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,064,495.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,997. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,767. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average of $61.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.