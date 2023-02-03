Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $800.23. The company had a trading volume of 59,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $824.12 and a 200 day moving average of $769.74. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $870.92.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $833.21.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,250,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,509 shares of company stock valued at $18,937,464. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

