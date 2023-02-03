Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 113,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,127 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in LKQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim decreased their target price on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ Company Profile

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45.

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading

