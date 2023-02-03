O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY23 guidance to >$2.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on OI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their price target on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:OI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 277,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,672. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

