NVR (NYSE:NVR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $34.56 EPS

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56, Briefing.com reports. NVR had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVR Stock Up 0.9 %

NVR stock opened at $5,405.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. NVR has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,569.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,805.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,433.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,780.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service grew its position in NVR by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NVR by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in NVR by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in NVR by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,216,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

