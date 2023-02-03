Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NBB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. 8,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.49. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBB. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $487,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $245,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $188,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

