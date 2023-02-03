Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 1st

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NBB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.49. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

