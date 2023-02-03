Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance
Shares of JRI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,344. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI)
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.