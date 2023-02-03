Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 1st

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of JRI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.98. 14,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,344. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

About Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 56.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the first quarter worth about $295,000.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.