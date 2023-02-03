Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of JPS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 100,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,730. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $9.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 96.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

