Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.50

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $12.00. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 69,285 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NQP. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

