Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.50

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.50 and traded as high as $12.00. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 69,285 shares changing hands.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.50.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.