Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE NUV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,965. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,738 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

