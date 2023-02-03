Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company had a trading volume of 28,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,909. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $196,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $370,000.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

