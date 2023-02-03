Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (JLS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on March 1st

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Stock Performance

JLS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,078. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $19.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

About Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

