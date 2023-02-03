Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 166,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 20,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 163.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

