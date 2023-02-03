Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE NKG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,685. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32.
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
