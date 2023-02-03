Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 23,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,111. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
