Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JRO traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 23,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,111. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,172 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,435,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

