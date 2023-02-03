Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
JFR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 32,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,568. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
- Nvidia Rallies As Investors Bullish On Chipmaker’s AI Business
- Bright Green Corporation Future May be Getting Brighter
- Microsoft Fast Integrating AI Into Enterprise & Healthcare Suites
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.