Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

JFR stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 32,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,568. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.