NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) PT Raised to $18.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.75.

NS stock remained flat at $17.10 on Thursday. 23,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,051. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.93.

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 143.16% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $413.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.36%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

