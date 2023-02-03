Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Position Lifted by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Nucor makes up about 1.0% of Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.44.

Insider Activity

Nucor Price Performance

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,914 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NUE traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.06. 278,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,321. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.01. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.10%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

