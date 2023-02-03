Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.55 and last traded at C$1.50. Approximately 38,569 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 44,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.11. The stock has a market cap of C$102.18 million and a P/E ratio of -23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses proprietary software for the decryption of network traffic. The company engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. Nubeva Technologies Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
