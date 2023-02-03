NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,459,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after buying an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after purchasing an additional 309,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NRG Energy Price Performance

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NRG stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.68. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

