Notis McConarty Edward Sells 458 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 2.6% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 103.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.59. 700,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,132,001. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,349,127. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.14.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

