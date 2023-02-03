Notis McConarty Edward Sells 150 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.70. 349,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,060. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.03 and a 52 week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.99.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

