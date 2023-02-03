Notis McConarty Edward Sells 100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.14.

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.74. 1,130,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,321. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.31.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

