Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Notis McConarty Edward lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.30. The company had a trading volume of 436,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,853. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

