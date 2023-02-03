Notis McConarty Edward Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $556.39.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.91. The company had a trading volume of 476,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,187. The business has a 50 day moving average of $483.30 and a 200-day moving average of $501.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

