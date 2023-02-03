Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP Sells $13,677.00 in Stock

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) EVP William R. Jacobs sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $13,677.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NFBK stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,122,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NFBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

