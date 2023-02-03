North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.49

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.49 and last traded at C$20.44, with a volume of 41337 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.79.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$537.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$18.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.33.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$40,492,201.40.

About North American Construction Group

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.