Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,777 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Norfolk Southern worth $159,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $248.77 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $291.55. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.64.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

