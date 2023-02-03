Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Up to $21.14

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.14, but opened at $27.07. Nordstrom shares last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 8,624,695 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.24.

Nordstrom Trading Up 23.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.22.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 328.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 34.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 325.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Nordstrom by 80.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

