Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Nordstrom Price Performance

JWN opened at $21.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Stories

