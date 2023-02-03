Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) to Sell

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSQVY. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. DNB Markets cut Husqvarna AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

HSQVY opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $29.02.

Husqvarna AB engages in the production of outdoor power products for forest, park, and garden care. The company also offers garden watering products, cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. It operates through the following segments: Husqvarna Forest and Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction.

