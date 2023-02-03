NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.71.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in NL Industries by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

