NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of NL Industries stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. NL Industries has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $10.71.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter.
NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.
