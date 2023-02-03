Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $48.21

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.21 and last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 11 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.
Nissan Chemical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.27.
About Nissan Chemical
Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.
