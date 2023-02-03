Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nikon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nikon stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Nikon has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $12.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nikon had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that Nikon will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

