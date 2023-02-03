New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,529 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $35,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $159.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also

