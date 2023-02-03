New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,401 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $38,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,756,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,939,000 after acquiring an additional 691,053 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 18,796.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 432,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Cummins by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,142,000 after purchasing an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 898,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,442 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,949 shares of company stock valued at $21,165,782 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $256.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.62. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $257.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

