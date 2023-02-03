New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,160 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $43,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $287.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.62. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $311.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.14.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

