New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,219 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $34,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $308.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.04 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $290.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.20.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

