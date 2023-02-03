New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $44.87 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $44,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,918,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,666,000 after buying an additional 1,074,835 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,514,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,271,000 after purchasing an additional 197,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,875,000 after purchasing an additional 610,266 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,664,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,553,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,113,000 after purchasing an additional 166,329 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $153.50. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.