New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $41.37 Million Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,185 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $41,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Prudential PLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 1.8 %

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $117.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.05.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.49%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

