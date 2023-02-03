New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,635 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Amdocs worth $42,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 1.4% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $94.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $97.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

