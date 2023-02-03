New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,648 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Verisk Analytics worth $35,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DMG Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.36.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK opened at $187.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.05 and a 1-year high of $222.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.26 and a 200-day moving average of $181.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.80 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

